Barrett had 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Barrett was coming off three straight games where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but he bounced back here and posted his 19th game of the season with at least 20 points. The former Duke star has settled himself as the Knicks' second-best offensive threat behind Julius Randle, and he has scored in double digits in 12 games in a row, giving a decent scoring floor even if he doesn't really stand out in any other categories. He is averaging 21.1 points per game during that 12-game span.