Barrett tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists Thursday in a 134-101 loss to the Bucks.

Barrett's 22 points were the consolation tally for a Knicks team that failed to get going at Milwaukee. He has been quite excellent across their past five games, averaging 20.6 points on an impressive 58.2 field-goal percentage. Barrett isn't expected to maintain that level of production but is showing more stability at this point in his sophomore campaign.