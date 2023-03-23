Barrett closed Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Heat with 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

Barrett was mediocre in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves, but he bounced back here and has now scored 20-plus points in four of his last five outings. The former Duke star is averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field in 11 appearances this month, but he needs to find a way to improve his three-point shooting since he's making just 26.8 percent of his long-range shots in that span.