Barrett is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left knee soreness.

This is the second leg of a back-to-back, so we'll have to wait until closer to tip-off for more information. Barrett played 25 minutes Tuesday night and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three triples. If he's unable to play, we could see more of Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley.