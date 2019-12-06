Barrett posted nine points (4-10 FT, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 22 minutes as the Knicks fell 129-92 to the Nuggets on Thursday.

This was the second consecutive game that Barrett has failed to reach double-digits in scoring as well as the second consecutive game that the Knicks have been pummeled. Through these two games, Barrett has only played a combined 42 minutes. The lack of minutes in blowouts is somewhat concerning since the Knicks may suffer more than their fair share, however they have no reason not to feed Barrett in the midst of their youth movement.