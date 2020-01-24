Knicks' RJ Barrett: Re-evaluation on tap
Barrett (ankle) is expected to "be evaluated soon," Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Barrett has already missed over a week due to a right ankle sprain, though it sounds as though the Knicks may evaluate the rookie within the next few days. An updated timetable for his return should come following the evaluation.
