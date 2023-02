Barrett fouled out of Saturday's 126-120 win over the Jazz after recording 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Barrett struggled to find his shot in Saturday's win, as he needed 15 attempts from the field to reach 20 points. He did manage to knock down a pair of threes, however, extending his streak of two or more made triples to three straight games.