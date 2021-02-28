Barrett recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists Saturday in a 110-107 win versus Indiana.

Half of Barrett's 24 points were attributed to three-pointers, the four he made tying his season best. Barrett has scored at least 25 in four other games this season but logged his scoring high for the month on Saturday. Barrett is averaging 13.6 points across 13 February games, with one left at Detroit on Sunday.