Barrett compiled a team-high 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 boards, four assists and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 91-84 win over the Magic.

Barrett's efficiency from the field and three-point range has remained an issue in his second NBA season, but the 20-year-old has made some notable strides at the charity stripe. Over his last four games, Barrett has gone 20-for-22 (90.9 percent) from the line, lifting his season-long rate to 75.3 percent. While that's still a below-average mark for a guard, it still represents a 14-point increase from his rookie season.