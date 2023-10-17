Barrett is out for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to rest, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Barrett will sit out the first leg of New York's back-to-back. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Wizards.
