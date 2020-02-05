Knicks' RJ Barrett: Returns to practice
Barrett (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Barrett hasn't played since mid-January -- a span of nine games -- due to a sprained right ankle, but it sounds like he could return Thursday against Orlando. The Knicks will likely wait and see how the rookie feels during morning shootaround before updating his status.
