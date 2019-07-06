Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 10 in Knicks debut
Barrett posted 10 points (4-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 80-74 loss to the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League (game halted due to earthquake).
The Knicks are certain to slide their third-overall pick directly into the starting lineup next season, so it's likely that we'll see plenty of Barrett in Las Vegas this summer. While the Knicks acquired a slew of backcourt options in the offseason, Barrett should sit atop the depth chart at the two spot for the foreseeable future.
