Barrett collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

Barrett was able to bounce back after making just 1-of-9 shots Tuesday. He was also able to make multiple threes for only the third time this month. Barrett continues to provide fantasy managers with solid scoring and a handful of rebounds and assists each game. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) missed the game Thursday, and if he is to miss more time, Barrett could play the role of facilitator more in the Knicks' offense.