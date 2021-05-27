Barrett tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks.

The 20-year-old came up two rebounds shy of posting his second straight double-double. Over his first two career playoff games, Barrett is averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers on 37.9 percent field-goal shooting in that span. The second-year guard will look to keep up his solid production in points and rebounds in Game 3 on Friday.