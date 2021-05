Barrett had 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Hawks.

The Knicks leaned heavily on their bench for scoring Sunday, but Barrett turned in a respectable shooting line, despite hitting just one of his six three-point attempts. Barrett grabbed double-digit rebounds for the seventh time this season (first since April 24), though he handed out only one assist in 32 minutes of action.