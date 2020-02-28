Barrett contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

While Barrett is putting up decent counting stats of 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game on the season, his fantasy rank is still miles away from standard-league territory because of his poor shooting (38.9 percent from the field, and 60.4 percent from the line) and turnovers. The 19-year old is seeing a 25.2 usage rate this season, and could potentially have the ball in his hands even more down the stretch. Hopefully head coach Mike Miller allows his rookie to show off his playmaking skills a bit more.