Barrett collected 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 loss to the Wizards.

Barrett recorded at least one steal for the fifth straight game to begin the month of March. Moreover, he has scored in double figures in seven straight matchups. Barrett's efficiency leaves plenty to be desired, but he's likely to provide quality counting stats down the stretch this season.