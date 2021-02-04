Barrett recorded 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT to go along with seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Barrett used a strong second quarter in which he made all four shots from the field to account for a large portion of his production. He rebounded from a poor shooting night in his last game, though his struggles from the free-throw line reemerged. Barrett has taken a significant step forward in that area -- he's shooting 74.5 percent this season as compared 61.4 percent in his rookie season -- so there should be some optimism he'll return to form in future contests.