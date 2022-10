Barrett accounted for 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 131-114 win over the Pacers.

The former Duke standout looked good alongside Jalen Brunson in the backcourt and while he wasn't particularly efficient with his shot, he still found a way to end up as one of the Knicks' top performers in this preseason contest. Expect Barrett to be one of New York's go-to players on offense once the regular season starts.