Barrett posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and six turnovers in Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans.

Barrett provided a nice scoring punch for the Knicks before fouling out in 36 minutes, but he didn't add much in terms of counting stats. Barrett snapped a five-game streak of posting at least one steal, and his six turnovers were his most in any game this season. Prior to Sunday, Barrett had committed just four total turnovers over his last five games.