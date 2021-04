Barrett mustered 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two steals and a rebound across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Raptors.

Barrett delivered a strong shooting performance and looked sharp from three-point range once again. The former Duke standout has drained two or more threes in four games in a row and has hit 15 of his last 22 shots from beyond the arc. He has also registered multiple threes in six of his last seven contests.