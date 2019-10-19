Barrett collected 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Barrett was extremely efficient offensively while turning in a very well-rounded stat line. It's perhaps unwise to draw too many conclusions from preseason, but it's at least possible that even as a rookie Barrett will be the second option behind Julius Randle.