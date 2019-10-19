Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss
Barrett collected 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Barrett was extremely efficient offensively while turning in a very well-rounded stat line. It's perhaps unwise to draw too many conclusions from preseason, but it's at least possible that even as a rookie Barrett will be the second option behind Julius Randle.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...