Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 21 despite shooting woes
Barrett notched 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss at Houston.
Barrett has been on the rise of late and has topped himself -- from a scoring point of view -- in each of his last five games while topping the 15-point plateau in each of his last three outings. The rookie out of Duke missed nine games between January and early February, but he is averaging 12.4 points in the five games he's played as a starter since then. He is expected to remain in that role moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...