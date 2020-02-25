Barrett notched 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss at Houston.

Barrett has been on the rise of late and has topped himself -- from a scoring point of view -- in each of his last five games while topping the 15-point plateau in each of his last three outings. The rookie out of Duke missed nine games between January and early February, but he is averaging 12.4 points in the five games he's played as a starter since then. He is expected to remain in that role moving forward.