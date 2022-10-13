Barrett scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3 Pt, 6-7 FT) with four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Barrett had a solid night overall with the exception of going just 1-of-5 from the three-point line. He had two nice assists in the first quarter to Julius Randle for three, and then to Obi Toppin for an easy dunk, while shooting 3-of-7 in the first half. The Knicks guard then added 12 third-quarter points before watching his team blow the lead in the fourth quarter from the bench.