Barrett had 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Detroit.

The Knicks picked up their third straight win, and Barrett has now logged 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since late January. Over his last seven games, Barrett is averaging 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 60.9 percent from three (14-of-23).