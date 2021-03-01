Barrett had 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Detroit.
The Knicks picked up their third straight win, and Barrett has now logged 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since late January. Over his last seven games, Barrett is averaging 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 60.9 percent from three (14-of-23).
More News
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Registers 24 points Saturday•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 12 in victory•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Grabs 10 boards in loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Efficient night of shooting in win•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Contributes 15 points, seven boards•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Saturday's game postponed•