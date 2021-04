Barrett had 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Barrett and Julius Randle (34 points) led the way for the Knicks, combining for 56 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in the 113-94 victory. Barrett has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last seven games, and he's drained 17 of his last 40 attempts from three over the last five games.