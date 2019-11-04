Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 22 points
Barrett had 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists during New York's 113-92 defeat against Sacramento on Sunday.
Barrett topped the 20-point mark for the third time this season, but the field-goal percentage concerns were deal with the first-round pick -- he hasn't shot over 50 percent from the field in each of his last five contests. He makes up for those struggles with solid rebound and passing numbers, though. New York will start a two-game road trip Wednesday at Detroit.
