Barrett scored 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in a 123-115 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Barrett scored 14 points in the first half with an impressive 6-of-7 performance from the field. The sophomore has scored in double digits in all but three games this season, and with an increased role on a young team, has improved his fantasy scoring by nearly eight fantasy points per game. Barrett has provided great value this season as he's improved his field goal percentage from last year on more than two additional field-goal attempts per game.