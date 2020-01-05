Barrett contributed 24 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 loss to the Clippers.

Barrett lived at the line and had himself an extremely efficient night as a scorer. He didn't tally a single assist, but it was a solid showing nonetheless, as the rookie has now scored at least 20 eight times through 35 appearances.