Barrett registered 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 106-102 win over the Wizards.

The 20-year-old only shot 32 percent from the field but provided fantasy managers with plenty of other goodies across the board to make up for it. Barrett matched season highs in assists and steals with five and three, respectively. He's looking at 35-40 minutes a game the rest of the way with the Knicks sitting as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.