Barrett amassed 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-107 victory over Charlotte.

Barrett has looked very good this season and has reached the 24-point mark in five of his first seven appearances. While he doesn't fill the stat sheet consistently in other categories, that shouldn't matter much, as Barrett's value is mainly tied to what he can do as a scorer.