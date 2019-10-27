Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 26 points in defeat
Barrett scored 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists during the Knicks' 95-118 loss against the Celtics on Saturday.
The rookie out of Duke has looked better than advertised in his first three NBA appearances after scoring at least every 15 points in every game so far, but he needs to do a better job taking care of the ball -- he has committed 13 turnovers against only eight assists. He will look to continue his solid scoring output next Monday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.