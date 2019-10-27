Barrett scored 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists during the Knicks' 95-118 loss against the Celtics on Saturday.

The rookie out of Duke has looked better than advertised in his first three NBA appearances after scoring at least every 15 points in every game so far, but he needs to do a better job taking care of the ball -- he has committed 13 turnovers against only eight assists. He will look to continue his solid scoring output next Monday against the Bulls.