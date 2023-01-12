Barrett amassed 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 victory over the Pacers.

Barrett struggled in terms of efficiency, something that could've been expected considering this was his first outing since missing six straight games between Dec. 29 and Jan. 9, but he still delivered a strong performance as the Knicks escaped with a tight win over the Pacers. Excluding the game against the Mavericks on Dec. 27 in which he only logged two minutes, the former Duke star has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 outings.