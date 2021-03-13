Barrett registered 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's win over Oklahoma City.

The 20-year-old had the best game of his young career, scoring 30-plus points for the first time while contributing across the board. The young guard has had an up-and-down season, but he's been a consistent scorer, averaging 16.7 points on 45 percent shooting through 38 games. Barrett's across-the-board production will be inconsistent, but he's locked into heavy minutes moving forward and should provide plenty of points along with low-end three-pointers, rebounds and steals.