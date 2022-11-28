Barrett closed with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-123 loss to the Grizzlies.

Barrett continues to alternate good and bad games, scoring 22 points on 50 percent shooting, following on from a game in which he was dreadful from the field. The fact he adds very little outside of scoring on a nightly basis does put a significant cap on his overall fantasy value. He is worth rostering in most leagues but anyone invested in him should be used to dealing with his flaws, both offensively and defensively.