Barrett finished Saturday's 128-106 win over New Orleans with 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes.

Barrett was efficient from both the floor and the line, something that certainly can't be said on a nightly basis. Despite averaging 19.6 points per game this season entering Saturday, Barrett is well outside the top 200 in standard formats. Outside of points and triples, he offers very little on either end of the floor. Case in point, he is currently averaging 0.7 combined steals and blocks in 34.3 minutes per night. Hold him if you can deal with the flaws, but outside of that, feel free to send him packing.