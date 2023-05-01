Barrett registered 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barrett cobbled together a nice performance Sunday, not only leading all scorers with 26 points but also adding significant peripheral production. With Julius Randle (ankle) sidelined, Barrett took on more responsibility, although his efficiency from the stripe left a lot to be desired. Should Randle be unavailable for Game 2, Barrett would once again be forced to shoulder more of the scoring load.