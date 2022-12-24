Barrett logged 44 points (14-20 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Chicago.

Barrett produced his best game of the season Friday and scored 19 of his 44 points in the second quarter. The performance was just two points shy of his personal best set last season. The 22-year-old has scored at least 22 points in seven of his last eight games and is averaging 27.3 points per game in that span after scoring just 18.2 points per contest through his first 25 appearances.