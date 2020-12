Barrett provided 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT, along with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Friday, as the Knicks beat the Pistons 90-84.

Barrett matched Julius Randle with a game-high 29 minutes played. Barrett needed 16 shots to accumulate his 15 points, but those figures fall right in line with the 40.3 percent shooting he registered as a rookie. As a rookie, Barrett averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per game.