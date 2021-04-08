Barrett delivered 29 points (10-14 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Barrett carried the Knicks offensively in this game and delivered one of his best shooting performances of the season, missing just four shots from the field and going 6-for-6 from behind the arc. Barrett has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games and has also drained two or more treys in four of his last five contests. He contributes with rebounds on a regular basis and can chip in with assists from time to time as well, but Barrett's main source of value comes from what he can do scoring the rock.