Barrett was selected by the Knicks with the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As expected, Barrett will step into the New York spotlight after an impressive freshman campaign at Duke where he averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 30.8 percent from behind the arc, which certainly needs to be improved at the next level. While being overshadowed by Zion Williamson didn't necessarily help his draft stock, Barrett still boasts a frame and skill set made for today's NBA game. While the Knicks' plans this offseason are still rather unknown, as it stands currently, Barrett will join a promising young core in New York and create a dynamic backcourt pairing with Dennis Smith Jr. Should the Knicks keep that young core intact for the 2019-20 season, Barrett will be in line to play a high-volume role as both a scorer and playmaker in his rookie season.