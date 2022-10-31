Barrett closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Barrett was fine in the loss, without doing anything too spectacular. The fact he shot 60 percent from the field and didn't make it to the line were both positives, highlighting just how rough his percentages have been. While he is quite clearly a 12-team commodity, he does come with his obvious flaws. Anyone who drafted him should have been prepared for the empty lines, making this a serviceable effort.