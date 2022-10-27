Barrett produced 22 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime win over the Hornets.

Barrett missed six of his last seven shots, including three layups, as the Knicks held on to win in overtime. For the third time in four games, he failed to make a three-point shot and he is just 3-for-21 from beyond the arc for the year. The 22-year-old continues to struggle to be an efficient scorer and has made only 37.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in the early going.