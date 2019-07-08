Knicks' RJ Barrett: Shooting struggles continue
Barrett tallied eight points (3-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during the Knicks' 105-100 overtime loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
The 2019 first-round pick scuffled badly from the field for the second time in as many games, although he made an impressive impact on the boards. Barrett is shooting an abysmal 20.0 percent (7-for-35) over his first games, but he should seen plenty of minutes with which to work out the kinks over the balance of summer league play.
