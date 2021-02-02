Barrett scored 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3PT) to go along with seven rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Barrett entered the game having shot 51.4 percent from the field across his last 10 games. However, his shooting woes from early in the season reappeared in this performance -- though he still managed to be only one of two Knicks' starters to reach double-digit scoring. This effort was a small step back in what has otherwise been a positive second professional campaign for Barrett, highlighted by over a three percent increase in true shooting percentage.