Barrett finished with 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

Since going 11-for-15 from the field while knocking down all three of his attempts from distance in the Knicks' season-opening loss to the Pacers, Barrett has reverted to the poor shooting that marred his rookie campaign. Over the Knicks' subsequent 10 games, Barrett has converted at a 33.1 percent clip from the field, while knocking down a lowly 69.4 percent of his free throws on 4.9 attempts per contest. Barrett's efficiency should improve to some degree, but probably not enough for him not to be a major liability in both of the percentage categories.