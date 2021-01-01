Barrett posted 12 points (4-19 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Raptors.

Barrett has scored in double digits in every one of his five appearances this season, but he has surpassed the 15-point mark just once since beginning the season with a 26-point effort. What's even more worrisome is the fact Barrett has struggled massively from the field, as he is shooting just 25.8 percent from the field and 5.3 percent from three-point range across his last four contests.