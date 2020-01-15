Knicks' RJ Barrett: Sniffs double-double
Barrett had 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 loss at Milwaukee.
The Duke product has scored in double digits in seven straight contests, and he is averaging 17.7 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field during that span -- that sits above his season-mark of 39.5 percent. He has shown flashes of being an efficient scorer and while his shooting percentages remain heavily inconsistent, he is doing enough to remain fantasy relevant regardless of the format.
