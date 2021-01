Barrett posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in a loss to Sacramento on Friday.

The former Duke Blue Devil continues to grow in his second NBA campaign, as he has now broken the 20-point mark in five of his last six contests. Over that span, Barrett is averaging 21.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while converting 50.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and going 9-for-20 from deep (45.0 percent).