Barrett supplied 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Milwaukee.

Barrett had a terrific first half shooting the ball, knocking down five of six field goal attempts and all four of his shots from the free-throw line for 15 points. He struggled a bit in the second half with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, though he still went on to lead New York with 26 points in the contest. The Knicks forward has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games but continues to underwhelm in most other stat categories.